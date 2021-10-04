https://www.theblaze.com/news/good-guy-with-gun-stops-armed-robbery-texas

The identities of the suspects and the citizen remain unknown at the time of this reporting, and it is unclear if any of the living parties face charges in connection to the incident.

What are the details?

KDFM reported that the unnamed citizen witnessed a robbery unfolding at the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, prompting him to jump into action and shoot at both of the suspects.

After returning fire on the citizen — who was not injured during the incident — the suspects reportedly fled on foot.

Authorities quickly took the two into custody, but one of the suspects succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The second suspect, whose injuries were not disclosed in the original reporting, is expected to recover.

Authorities said that police questioned the citizen at the scene.

“Several shots were fired and both suspects were struck,” the Port Arthur Police Department said in a press release obtained by Fox News. “The suspects fled the scene and were later located by police officers.”

The incident is still under investigation by Port Arthur Police’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Fox News reported that the incident took place just one day after another armed robbery at an area Jack in the Box restaurant.

Duriso said that it is not clear at the time of this reporting whether the incidents are connected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

