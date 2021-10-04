https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/10/04/governor-ron-desantiss-wife-diagnosed-with-breast-cancer-n1521501

Casey DeSantis, wife of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a statement released on the governor’s website.

I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.

The governor and first lady are parents to Madison (4 years old), Mason (3 years old), and Mamie (18 months old). Mamie was the first baby born in the governor’s mansion in more than 50 years.

A native of Troy, Ohio, Mrs. DeSantis earned a bachelor of science degree in economics from the College of Charleston. She also is a three-time National Champion equestrian, as well as a runner-up Division I NCAA Champion. DeSantis also worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and on-air host.

Well-wishes have been trending on Twitter all morning.

The prayers of the entire Senate family are with our wonderful First Lady Casey DeSantis, Governor DeSantis and their entire family as they face this serious health challenge. pic.twitter.com/V7fbvFen22 — Wilton Simpson (@WiltonSimpson) October 4, 2021

First Lady DeSantis has been a visible part of her husband’s campaigns. DeSantis has called her “My best friend. She’s the best wife anybody could ever have.” PJ Media wishes Mrs. DeSantis a speedy recovery and peace for the whole family at this difficult time.

