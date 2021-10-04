https://www.theepochtimes.com/group-launches-petition-to-limit-emergency-health-powers-in-michigan_4031337.html

Fed up with government-imposed lockdowns and health department mandates, Michigan residents have launched a petition drive to put control over departmental orders into the hands of their elected representatives.

The proposal preserves the authority of public health professionals to initially determine the need to control an outbreak of an infectious disease by public health orders, but would require the determination to be in writing.

The change would not hinder the health department’s ability to quickly respond to a health emergency.

Under the proposal, all emergency public orders to fight an epidemic would expire after 28 days. It would then be up to health officials to request approval for an extension for a specific number of days from either the state legislature, or, in the case of local departments, from elected county commissions and municipal councils.

The Michigan constitution gives citizens the right to initiate legislation by petition.

If the petitioners obtain the required 340,000 valid signatures within 180 days, the proposal would go before the state legislature, which has two options. It may place the proposal on the ballot as a referendum in the next general election, or the legislature itself may vote on the proposal.

If the proposal is approved by a majority vote of both houses of the legislature, it becomes the law of the land and is not subject to a veto by the governor.

Citizens used this procedure successfully earlier this year to abolish the 1945 Emergency Powers Act, which gave Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer statutory authority to impose stringent public health restrictions on Michigan’s people, schools, businesses, and other institutions during the pandemic.

Whitmer reacted by shifting the responsibility of ordering lockdowns and mandates from the Office of the Governor to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and to county and municipal health departments.

The citizens group that spearheaded the successful effort to curtail the powers of the Michigan governor was Unlock Michigan. It has since evolved into Unlock to ReformMI, a group dedicated to limiting the emergency powers of the health department and to restoring its accountability to elected leaders.

Unlock to ReformMI said in an online statement: “We did it once, now let’s do it again! Only this time let’s put the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in line. No more endless governing by decree.”

The Epoch Times reached out to the department for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Steven Kovac Reporter Follow Steven Kovac is an Epoch Times reporter who covers the state of Michigan. He is a former small businessman, local elected official, and conservative political activist. He is an ordained minister of the Gospel. Steven and his wife of 32 years have two grown daughters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

