http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SGs8XPrjr3I/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced their new Halloween deadline for passing President Joe Biden’s radical agenda items.

The speaker, over the weekend in a “Dear Colleague” letter, announced her new deadline of October 31, Halloween, to pass the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill, claiming that “more time was needed” to pass the bill along with the more extensive and more radical $3.5 trillion partisan reconciliation package that far-left Democrats in the House are requiring before a vote happens on the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill.

Pelosi said in her letter that the goal is to pass the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill when the 30-day reauthorization of federal highway programs expires, which the House passed last week.

“There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorization deadline, after last night’s passage of a critical 30-day extension. We must pass [the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill] well before then – the sooner the better, to get the jobs out there,” she said.

Pelosi sets a new deadline for the bipartisan infrastructure bill: “There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorization deadline… We must pass BIF well before then – the sooner the better.” pic.twitter.com/7mJBMtFkv3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 2, 2021

The Senate majority leader – in a “Dear Colleague” letter similar to Pelosi’s to pump up her caucus – on Monday said, “We knew the execution of the two-track legislation strategy for the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill and the build back better act would be difficult and, at times, messy.”

He acknowledged the divided House Democrat caucus, which Biden met with to try to find a “path forward” on the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill and radical $3.5 trillion reconciliation package the Democrats are using to jam through more of Biden’s radical agenda.

“We can get this done, together, if we put aside our differences and find the common ground within our party,” he wrote. “Not every member will get everything he or she wanted. But at the end of the day, we will pass legislation that will dramatically improve the lives of Americans.”

Schumer, agreeing with Pelosi, said, “I believe we are going to do just that in the month of October,” after the speaker gave the October 31 deadline. Schumer stated that the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill is also a 5-year reauthorization of the Highway Trust Fund, which Schumer wants to pass before the House-approved 30-day extension expires.

.@SenSchumer joins Pelosi in tying new deadline for infrastructure/reconciliation to end surface transportation deadline: “our new legislative goal must be to enact that bill and the Build Back Better Act before the new expiration date at the end of October.” pic.twitter.com/PyY8sUyZPL — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 4, 2021

Aiming at the far-left and the “moderate” wing of the Democrat party, Schumer also wrote, “It is crucial that the House, Senate and President come to a final agreement on the details of the Build Back Better Act as soon as possible, preferably within a matter of days, not weeks.”

The delay in the House passing the “bipartisan” infrastructure bill was due to infighting between radical Democrats and the “moderate” Democrats. Pelosi had a deal with the “moderate” wing of the Democrat party led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) to vote on the bill by September 27, which was delayed, then ultimately postponed with the new Halloween deadline.

The radical wing, far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus led by the Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), over half of her members of the 94 member caucus agreed to block the vote with her until there is a vote on the $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation package.

Before the speaker postponed the vote on the bill because there were not going to be enough votes to pass the bill, Pelosi reiterated her long-standing statement during an appearance on TV, “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

