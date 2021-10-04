https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/high-school-student-records-his-teacher-saying-the-unvaccinated-are-selfish-and-are-killing-people/

The Left seems to think that the only people who aren’t vaccinated are die-hard Trump supporters who are skipping the vaccine to own the libs and that the best way to address this is to either shame them as “morons” and “snowflakes” or use vaccine passports to exclude them from daily life or, even worse, terminate them from employment.

A high school biology teacher in Pierce County, Washington was recorded by one of her students going off on the unvaccinated, calling them “selfish” and accusing them of killing people.

EXCLUSIVE: A 10th-grader recorded his teacher, IDed as Rocquel Stanley, bullying the unvaccinated. She called them “selfish” & warned them: “You are killing people!” While she’s now on paid leave, the school tried to destroy the evidence. WATCH/READ: https://t.co/5l587Aa5wm — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 4, 2021

Here’s Seattle’s Jason Rantz:

A student recorded a Pierce County teacher bullying him and his classmates into getting the COVID vaccine. The teacher blamed her unvaccinated students for “killing people” by being unvaccinated. Tanner is a 10th-grader at Puyallup High School. He says his biology teacher became upset that some students were improperly wearing their masks. It set her off on a rant against her unvaccinated students. She called unvaccinated students “selfish” and said they weren’t welcome at school. She accused her unvaccinated students of killing people by spreading variants of the virus, warning them that they could “literally kill everyone on the planet.” … Tanner says his teacher’s COVID vaccine harassment was triggered when she saw some students with masks that dropped below their noses. When she asked them to wear it correctly, he said they did. But then the teacher started to lecture her students about vaccines.

They could “literally kill everyone on the planet.”

Here’s video:







Wow this teacher got owned hard! — Smartervi11e (@Smartervi11e) October 4, 2021

She’s on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

There might be hope for the next generation yet! — Liver and onions 54 (@54Onions) October 4, 2021

I pray for every kid to continue to have the strength to stand up, voice their opinions, educate themselves on what is important to them. The fact that this biology teacher won’t even attempt to have a meaningful discussion with these kids & uses guilt towards them is horrible. — bellabane (@sraefloyd) October 4, 2021

I would argue, children don’t have autonomy to get vaccinated without parental consent. Unacceptable to say those words. But I do not consider it bullying or reason to fire her. Reprehensible yes though. — Scientist/unelected bureaucrat physician (@jag30475) October 4, 2021

The new bullies Vaccine mafia — BurbankRE (@HouseOfRealty) October 4, 2021

Reading the article, I’m proud of those kids not taking that 💩 “Kill everyone on the planet” these people are cultists, its scary she teaches kids — ThatGuy (@B8787Rob) October 4, 2021

This teacher’s ranting isn’t of someone who is level-headed and well-tempered, this is paranoid cowardice. — Seth (@HyperMetalSeth) October 4, 2021

So sad. Every century or so the world loses its mind. — NocturneinBminor (@NocturneinEm) October 4, 2021

Kids are smarter than the dumb teachers “teaching” them! — rob10101 (@rob101011) October 4, 2021

Ironically, they sound much smarter, have more common sense, and do not get triggered, then this weirdo teacher, who hired her? I’d rather have them teach me. Kudos to the Kids. Great Job. — mrbigg425 (@mrbigg425) October 4, 2021

Unvaccinated does not equal infected. — Joshua (@Joshua04284976) October 4, 2021

I swear this vaccine does something to people’s brains. They turn into irrational lunatics — JustPlainStacy (@JustPlainStacy) October 4, 2021

Is there any bigger parasite than the public school teacher? — No Ma’am (@LookThisF00L) October 4, 2021

This is happening everywhere and unvaccinated teachers are getting the same from co-workers. Irresponsible. Selfish. — CountryGirlBigWorld (@cgirlbigworld) October 4, 2021

Those kids are based!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Anonymous Warrior (@Anon_Warrior007) October 4, 2021

Kids weren’t buying it — Waikomokane (@waikomokane) October 4, 2021

The assistant principal needs investigating too. “ Activist” and “ educator” are two different rolls. Conflict of interest, she should resign. — Midwestgal (@Chris4patriots) October 4, 2021

The students express more common sense and critical thinking than this ridiculous teacher does. — Geri Fitzgerald (@GeriFitzgerald) October 4, 2021

What’s even more important is that she is actually factually wrong. Wonder what else she’s “teaching” that is incorrect. The students’ responses are encouraging. — MBOZE (@MBOZE) October 4, 2021

So students filming a teacher is considered harassment but a teacher harassing students about their vax status is ok? I am so glad I don’t have kids in the school system any longer — dk (@cali_girl1029) October 4, 2021

“YOU could create the variant!” This moron doesn’t even understand how or why viruses mutate. She shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near kids, she’s clearly dangerously unstable and can’t handle herself like an adult around them. — Robert Caer (@Koryu_Ninja) October 4, 2021

Paid leave huh. — The Real Christopher (@ChristophFaheed) October 4, 2021

We’re wary of the movement to put cameras in every classroom but understand it more every day.

