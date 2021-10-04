https://www.oann.com/hopson-development-to-buy-evergrande-unit-global-times-citing-media-reports/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hopson-development-to-buy-evergrande-unit-global-times-citing-media-reports



FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

October 4, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hopson Development plans to acquire around 51% of China Evergrande’s property services unit for more than HK$40 billion ($5 billion), China’s Global Times newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed media reports.

Shares of China Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services Group and Hopson were all suspended on Monday.

($1 = 7.7863 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

