House Republican leadership has booted officials with the United States Chamber of Commerce from their political strategy phone calls, a report reveals.

While House and Senate Democrats are demanding that a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package be passed through the legislature by tying it to the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, the Chamber has been opposing the reconciliation package while supporting the infrastructure bill.

On Monday, PunchBowl News reported that House GOP leadership had left officials with the Chamber off their strategy calls pertaining to the reconciliation package.

GOP lobbyist Sam Geduldig, who is close to House leadership & a long-time critic of the Chamber, digs in the knife: “It’s impossible to effective as an advocate when both parties in a two party system won’t take your calls.” https://t.co/RzqAR7xK0u — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 4, 2021

Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told the media he did not know if “the Chamber’s an ally when they endorsed all the Democrats in the last election.”

Five of the House Democrats who the Chamber endorsed in 2020 are now being targeted by the business group’s ads, demanding they oppose the reconciliation package but pass the infrastructure bill.

The decision came after the Chamber attacked House Republicans for their opposition to the infrastructure bill, as Roll Call reported:

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told reporters Thursday during a conference call that some House Republicans privately admit they’d like to support the infrastructure measure, but don’t want to cross their leadership or conservative outside groups. “I think there are some unfortunate things going on, and I’m being generous with the term unfortunate,” Bradley said, adding that there was “a lot of misinformation about the bill.” … “At the end of the day, members are gonna vote, but we’re also, at the U.S. Chamber, going to remember the members who put in the hard work to get us to this point, and they deserve credit,” Bradley said. “And anyone who kind of stands in their way and blocks this bill, that’ll be remembered, as well.”

While the Chamber continues pushing for infrastructure passage in the House, members of the House Progressive Caucus have increasingly said they’ll oppose the infrastructure bill without a vote to approve a reconciliation package.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

