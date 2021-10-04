https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/human-resource-giant-adp-now-sorting-vaccinated-unvaccinated-employee-profiles/

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.

ADP is a massive human resources and management software company with $14.9 billion in revenue in 2020. ADP was ranked 227 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by revenue. in 2020.

What you may not know about ADP is that the company is tracking COVID vaccinated employees from unvaccinated employees. This must be a new service from the human resources giant.

This is what we received this morning from a Gateway Pundit reader.

Dear Jim, ” Just wanted to show you my ADP mobile page. My workplace and ADP are working together to sort vaccinated with Covid 19 from the unvaccinated. I knew it was coming but now that I see my tag, it feels really wrong and a bit scary.”

It’s a brave new world.

Your vaccine score is now being tracked.

Here is more from the ADP app.

