OK, it’s our third Kirsten Powers post today, but she’s competing with President Biden with who has the worse take on activists following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into an ASU restroom and filming her (and other students). As we reported earlier, Powers seemed to side with the activists:

Which is worse: your grandparents being deported or being followed into a bathroom (bc you refused to stop and listen) by ppl desperate for your help? This is not a trick question. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

In other words, it wasn’t that bad. Norms are back, people.

Bethany Mandel, like many of us, couldn’t believe it:

I’m flabbergasted by people whataboutisg this. https://t.co/hDxdavm6be — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

Powers decided to double-down on what Sinema should have done if she didn’t want to be followed into the bathroom and confronted:

I’m flabbergasted by people who think a US Senator has been harmed by constituents trying to get her to understand how her actions affect actual lives. If she didn’t want to be confronted in a bathroom she could have stopped and talked to them outside the bathroom. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

Do you think women are entitled to privacy in the bathroom? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

This is not a trick question.

Please answer this question or I shall follow you into a bathroom with a camera. That’s how this works now. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 4, 2021

CNN. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

CNN happened. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 4, 2021

We really, honestly believe they put something in the water at CNN that converts everyone to the CNN hive mind.

If they’re trespassing in the building, why give them so much as the time of day? If she decides she does not want to speak to them (for WHATEVER reason), do they have the right to follow her into the bathroom? Can they follow her into the stall? You need help. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 4, 2021

Fascinating insight into your world view, here. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) October 4, 2021

If your cause is just, it’s OK.

“It’s sometimes okay to follow a woman into the bathroom and take video of it” is an amazing take. — Libertari-ish (@Libersomethin) October 4, 2021

They could have waited for her to come out as well. — Steve Anderson (@boomermanky) October 4, 2021

A double down? That’s one way to go with this. — 🍎 Jaime Marie 📚 (@JaimeMarie130) October 4, 2021

I’m flabbergasted that you condone harassing a woman in the bathroom is okay if her skirt is too short. Just kidding, I already knew you were a hack. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 4, 2021

I am equally flabbergasted that you and so many others cannot see what’s wrong with hounding someone into a bathroom stall and filming the whole thing. Is that how you treat people you want to talk to? — Let’s Go Brandon (@corrcomm) October 4, 2021

You are a public figure of sorts. Do you think people should stalk you in a bathroom? Maybe nursing a baby, or in your doctor’s office? Where’s the line for you? You block people left and right on twitter. Should they be allowed to stalk you in private places? Hell no! — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) October 4, 2021

How her actions affect lives? The Senate parliamentarian has rejected efforts to include immigration reforms in BBB twice. What is it that Sen. Sinema is supposed to do about this? — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 4, 2021

Guess next time Biden evades reporters’ questions they should just follow him into the basement? — TJ Opperman 😷 (@TJOpp63) October 4, 2021

Just part of the process, or so I understand from a highly placed government official. — Bill Moody (@WRogersM) October 4, 2021

You’re framing this like she tried to hide in the bathroom. That’s not true. She went to the bathroom. She went into a stall, did her business, washed her hands, left. Why are you implying she hid? “Do not follow women into bathrooms with cameras” used to be common sense. — Casey (@space_case12) October 4, 2021

Things are getting weird in USA-2 — 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗜𝘀 𝗔 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 (@LifeIsATest1776) October 4, 2021

Take the L, Kirsten.

It’s 2021. We don’t blame victims anymore.

Well, normal people don’t. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 4, 2021

I haven’t seen a claim that she was harmed. In any case, it’s disappointing to see you defend such immature and rude behavior. Based on the video I saw, her opponents didn’t seem as much interested in having a conversation as yelling at her and filming the sorry tableau. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) October 4, 2021

And if you don’t like this take from Kirsten Powers, chase her into a bathroom to let her know exactly what you think. She welcomes it. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 4, 2021

You should have stopped at “I’m flabbergasted.” You’re an idiot Kirsten, and you’re a shill for every harasser who has ever made an argument that the woman ” was asking for it.” — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 4, 2021

Do I get to come to your bathroom and tell you how your broadcasting is effecting my life? — Brian thinking critically (@BriCritically) October 4, 2021

I’m flabbergasted by this epic ratio. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 4, 2021

So basically she was asking for it. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 4, 2021

No one is saying she was “harmed,” but you know that. When you argue in bad faith, you respond to points not being made. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 4, 2021

You’re not flabbergasted. You’re virtue signaling. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 4, 2021

This is a truly terrible take. I would say to delete it, but it’s been saved for infamy. What in the world happened to you??? — Pam (@lifebythecreek) October 4, 2021

“Get her to understand” = intimidate her into changing her vote. — Magnifico 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) October 4, 2021

This is an embarrassing tweet. Do better. — The Saturday Smoker (@TheDutchPig) October 4, 2021

They’re NOT constituents if they’re not US citizens. And women and men deserve privacy in certain places like bathrooms and changing rooms. — ME Halpin (@Halpinius) October 4, 2021

They aren’t constituents. She does not owe them an audience. — DeBongKed (@Debongked) October 4, 2021

Holy f**king 🤡 — vinne (@vinne88755581) October 4, 2021

This is a really, really bad take. — Chris T. (@Ipackalways) October 4, 2021

I cannot actually believe you are defending stalking a U.S. Senator into the bathroom and taking video while she’s peeing in a stall. — Lady Doritos (@PardonMyMess) October 4, 2021

She’s so passionate about it she posted it twice.

