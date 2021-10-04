https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615b6b502817c57bc71c91a6
Last month, an Officer in the United States Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, was relieved of his duty after he posted a video on Facebook…
For the first time ever, an Egyptair flight from Egypt has landed in Israel, according to a report from columnist, author and social media activist Pamela Geller….
Thanks to a recent tweet by Senator Bernie Sanders, many liberals believe that the only reason the $3.5 trillion spending bill wasn’t going to pass was “It happens to everybody” – Joe Biden…
Chuwie the sloth lost a part of his left arm after getting electrocuted on high voltage wiring that runs through wooded areas near Venezuela’s capital Caracas. Chuwie was the first sloth Juan and Hayd…