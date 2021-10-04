https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/04/its-like-youre-getting-dumber-kirsten-powers-attempt-to-shame-the-unvaccinated-for-hogging-icu-beds-fails-spectacularly/

What’s it like to be the person who refused to get vaccinated who takes a bed in the ICU that results in another person dying from a non-Covid related illness? Awful, terrifying situation in my home state. https://t.co/eGwlUJCub7 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 3, 2021

So you are guilting people about determining their own risk? What would be next obesity? Speeders? Those who don’t exercise regularly? How those whose diets that aren’t healthy? Motorcycles? Parachutists? How about people who fly?

Who gets to determine the acceptable risks? — Fear the UNVACCINATED Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) October 3, 2021

OMG PEOPLE TAKE RISK EVERY DAY OF THEIR LIVES. THIS MUST STOP!!!

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE VACCINATED WHO SHOULDN’T BE GETTING SICK IN THE FIRST PLACE?!

I guess all drug overdoses should be allowed to die since it’s their fault. — Vik Nik (@Vics_Specter) October 4, 2021

You’re lucky you’re still cute. — Dan (@DanLtcR) October 4, 2021

I see many have given you an answer, Kirsten. Do you realize how absolutely ridiculous your tweet sounds? Are you screaming from the rooftops about every obese person not eating right? A quick search of your account, I don’t see you complaining about them. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) October 4, 2021

What’s it like to be the person who refused to exercise who takes a bed in the ICU that results in another person dying from a non-Obesity related illness? Awful, terrifying situation in my home state. — Dr. Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) October 4, 2021

What’s it like to smoke cigarettes and end up in the ICU and take a bed away from an accident victim.

We can play this game all day. The facts are that most covid patients do not require hospitalization. Grow up Kirsten. You’re being stupid. — Horace Unsophisticated Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) October 4, 2021

Since when is covid the only illness that matters? — Sandra Dee (@GhandiSandi) October 4, 2021

Yeah too bad every single recommendation for prophylaxis and treatments, many of which have been used successfully in other countries, were demonized by the left. We could have very likely had this latest wave down to barely a blip. Keep firing Dr’s and nurses too, that HELPS. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 4, 2021

I guess the same as walking into a hospital and getting refused treatment for non covid issues due to understaffing because health care/front line workers themselves refused to take said “miracle jab” ? 🤔 Just a guess tho! — cajegroup.com (@cajegroup) October 4, 2021

You’re assuming the vaccine would’ve kept that particular person out of the ICU and there’s actually no guarantee it would. So what’s it like convicting someone with no proof? — Immune Boomer (@charlietrips) October 4, 2021

The ones getting the shot seem to take up room with their side effects. How selfish. — Klane 🇺🇸2nd Amendment 🇺🇸 (@KagKlane) October 4, 2021

What’s it like to fire health care workers in the midst and of a health care emergency? — Kim NoVaxx (@SillyKohn) October 4, 2021

What’s it like to be the person who overdosed again and takes up an icu bed, does it feel the same for the drunk driver who crashed? Or the diabetic who doesn’t track their sugar? Morbidly obese heart attack victim? Stop judging who deserves care, luckily you’re not in charge — DeeBurns (@nosewizard) October 4, 2021

What’s it like to be the bastard who didn’t buckle his seat belt and caused someone in another state to be ejected during a traffic accident? — Craig D. Author TangledLine&SpentShells (@OutdoorsAt50) October 4, 2021

