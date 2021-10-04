http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zShtHo4qnkI/jony-ive-steve-jobs-memories-10th-anniversary-11633354769

“I think about Steve every day,” Jony Ive writes about his late friend Steve Jobs. “He was without doubt the most inquisitive human I have ever met.”

Photo: Craig McDean

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...