https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/janice-dean-salutes-cnns-brianna-keilar-for-refusing-to-let-matthew-dowd-blame-fox-news-conspiracy-theories-for-interest-in-175k-deleted-tweets/

Texas Democratic lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful Matthew Dowd has deleted around 175,000 tweets since throwing his hat into the ring.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Dowd about that today. And Dowd did not appreciate her line of questioning, thank you very much:

Matthew Dowd Gets Snippy with Brianna Keilar, Dismisses Deleted Tweets as Fox News ‘Conspiracy’: ‘I Answered Three Times’ https://t.co/V29tU9vi19 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 4, 2021

More from Mediaite:

Keilar asked Dowd why did he do it, and as Dowd reiterated that he was trying to clean house, she countered that “this isn’t like emptying your email inbox.” Dowd continued to dismiss concerns by saying that his history is already on public record, but Keilar asked once more “Why delete them?” “You know that is going to raise eyebrows,” Keilar said. “It’s going to elicit scrutiny. In the age of when anyone deletes anything or isn’t forthcoming with, say, emails, we know where this goes. You know it is going to grab attention.”

Dowd doesn’t understand why it’s grabbing anyone’s attention:

“So what I think is happening, Brianna, and I think it’s unfortunate, is Fox News does this, which is dream of some conspiracy theory, as they always do, which obviously has nothing to do with anything of what we’re talking about. And then people again to repeat it. Again, I cleaned up my inbox in May or June, just deleted all of old tweets. I think I have 5,000 sitting there. I just think we shouldn’t play into Fox News’ sort of conspiracy theories.”

So now CNN is doing Fox News’ bidding? Classic.

Bwahahaha Dowd says Fox News “dreamt up a conspiracy” for reporting on the *thousands* of tweets he deleted… which he *admits* to and insists it has nothing to do with his run for office. And then he freaks out by the mildest scrutiny of CNN. You can’t make this up. https://t.co/hDxyHVS80c — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) October 4, 2021

Matthew Dowd is really trying to make stuff up, though. That’s kind of what he does.

And Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, like so many of us, sees right through him:

Grateful to @brikeilarcnn⁩ for pressing Matthew Dowd about his 170,000 deleted tweets. Matthew Dowd Snaps at Fox News Conspiracy on Twitter Purge https://t.co/NQB8o7lkbx — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

“I decided to go through and delete all my old tweets, whatever it happened to be. There’s no conspiracy thing here. It’s just cleaning up my files long before I thought about running in this race…” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

Many of his deleted tweets have disparaged females that work at Fox and or those he believes are conservative. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

That’s a fact. Not a conspiracy like he wants you to believe, and then when challenged, he blocks everyone. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 4, 2021

Long story short:

He deleted them because he was one of the most notoriously nastiest pricks on Twitter — Stewart Altmeyer (@saltme) October 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

