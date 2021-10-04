http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3dIPNtFGkuY/

Country music star Jason Aldean made it abundantly clear that he will “never” apologize for his “beliefs or my love for my family and country,” making the remark after his wife Brittany shared images of herself and their children wearing anti-Biden clothing, triggering both backlash and support.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way. #unapologetic #phoenixwasfire,” the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer said in a post to his 3.4 million Instagram followers.

Last month, his wife Brittany shared photos of their children wearing anti-Biden shirts to social media. Their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter wore anti-Biden shirts reading, “Hidin’ From Biden.” In another photo, Brittany is posing next to her husband wearing a shirt reading, “Anti-Biden Social Club.” She tagged the company “Daddy T-45″ — an obvious reference to former President Donald Trump.

The couple has remained unabashedly outspoken about their conservative political views. In June, Brittany slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris over what many described as a tone deaf Memorial Day tweet:

And last month, she participated in a Q&A on Instagram, where she defended her position further.

“I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain,’” the “Big Green Tractor” singer’s wife said. “Do your research, and form your own opinion — speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” she added.