Country music star Jason Aldean has slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over his decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children, accusing the state of usurping power from parents. “This is not how America and being free works.”

Jason Aldean expressed his outrage over California’s mandate — the first of its kind in the country — in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now?? You gotta be kidding me!” he wrote.

“People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works.”

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom announced last week that school children will be required to take a coronavirus vaccine to attend in-person classes, once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves inoculations for their particular age group.

Newsom also said the state wants to see school staff members receive the vaccination during the first phase of vaccination requirements, which involve grades seven through 12.

Jason Aldean is the latest celebrity to speak out against vaccine mandates. Other entertainment figures who have questioned or weighed in against mandates include rap star Nicki Minaj, rapper Chet Hanks, and comedian Jim Breuer.

The country music star recently came to the defense of his wife, Brittany Aldean, after critics attacked her for sharing photos of herself and their young children wearing anti-Joe Biden clothing.

