As the White House Twitter feed demonstrated again today, the Biden administration is still pushing their “several trillion dollars in spending actually costs ‘zero’” BS:

The Build Back Better Agenda costs $0. The plan will ensure the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share and won’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400K a year. That’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/hQnpUqwdS0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 4, 2021

During today’s White House press conference, Fox News’ Peter Doocy tried to point out why it’s ridiculous to claim the $3.5 trillion plan costs “zero

“Let’s not dumb this down for the American people here” says Jen Psaki when challenged on her assertion that Biden’s $3.5 trillion proposal costs ZERO — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 4, 2021

Asked if Biden agenda no longer costs zero, Psaki replies: “Let’s not dumb this down for the American public here.” — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) October 4, 2021

PSAKI: Biden’s budget package “is not going to cost the American public a dollar.” pic.twitter.com/LslMn48Xoq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

In actuality, Psaki doesn’t want to hear any challenges to this administration’s claim that you’d have to be incredibly “dumbed down” to believe in the first place.

“Lets not dumb this down for the American people” -Jen Psaki, who has spent weeks treating the American people like they’re INCREDIBLY dumb by pretending their $3.5 trillion bill costs zero dollars — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2021

Amazing, isn’t it?

@PressSec DUMB IT DOWN… We the People know!!! 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Peggie McCormack (@peggiemack) October 4, 2021

Psaki is good at telling you the plate full of crap you’re being served is actually delicious gourmet food. Nope, it’s still crap. When you raise the corporate tax rate so much higher than European rates (20%) and the world average 23%, those taxes WILL be pushed to consumers — Steve Linderman (@LindermanSteve) October 4, 2021

I don’t understand how people actually believe this. https://t.co/fSOVMiBt5Z — sandihansen (@shansen6022) October 4, 2021

Psaki: “Let’s not dumb this down for the American public.” She then proceedes to lie instead of dumbing down https://t.co/MERPetQj9D — Carly (seasonal pun)👻 (@intlcarly) October 4, 2021

There are not enough Pinocchio’s in the world to cover that comment — Rich Lando (@hondoman21) October 4, 2021

Does the American public enjoy being lied to like this? Over and over and over again. https://t.co/FsV5Ufk1QA — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 4, 2021

