https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/04/jezebel-argues-that-activists-should-absolutely-bully-kyrsten-sinema-outside-of-her-bathroom-stall/

We’re sorry for so many posts about activists following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into an ASU restroom and filming the whole thing, but even President Joe Biden has weighed in on it, saying that “it happens to everybody” and is “part of the process.” There are so many bad takes floating around, and “feminist” website Jezebel just comes right out and says that those activists were bullying Sinema to get what they wanted. Jezebel says Sinema “absolutely” should be bullied outside of her bathroom stall.

Absolutely Bully Kyrsten Sinema Outside Of Her Bathroom Stall https://t.co/gmoSFyvPWi pic.twitter.com/7ve9G0NesD — Jezebel (@Jezebel) October 4, 2021

Biden’s take might be the worst, considering the source, but Jezebel’s Ashley Reese says he’s absolutely right that it’s just “part of the process”:

He’s right. And for all the pearl-clutching, few are providing a more effective and safe alternative to what these activists did. They told Sinema, to her face—and through a door—that she was failing them and why. There was no violence, no rude language, nothing. Just a few constituents following their representative into a large bathroom to air their grievances. What should they have done instead? Call her office and direct their ire through a receptionist like surely countless Americans do each day? Write her a letter she won’t read? Vote her into office again and hope that, this time, she’ll deign them important enough to listen to? But maybe it’s easier to act like a public bathroom is a sacred place than criticize the fact that Sinema decided to hide from her voters like a coward.

“What should they have done instead?” Um, maybe wait until she was finished in the bathroom and had come out? Just spitballin’.

Perfect chance for the horse’s ass of the internet to join in. You’re known by the bullying company you keep. https://t.co/L1DYbX5sVC — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 4, 2021

Reminder that “Jezebel” would be the first website screaming about “war on women” if someone followed some Marxist lawmaker into the bathroom. The grift is real with this whatever-wave BS. https://t.co/4KoPGSku9o — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2021

It’s either OK to try to intimidate women in their own spaces or it’s not. There isn’t an exception for political preference. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2021

It should surprise no one that such a hot take came from a website named after a dead skank that was yeeted out of a window. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2021

This sounds not great https://t.co/85babL72E1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 4, 2021

Gross. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) October 4, 2021

If this happened to AOC, and it was conservatives following her into the bathroom, you would cry about it nonstop for the next 15 years — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 4, 2021

I looked up the definition of “targeted harassment” and this tweet was it. pic.twitter.com/wRybNzlsjG — WheelmanForPatriotism (@WheelmanForHire) October 4, 2021

“bully” At least you’re honest. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 4, 2021

You’re not amusing and Karma circulates.. — Michael Damion (@Mikal_Dmon) October 4, 2021

In other words, targeted harassment irl. — ᗪIᔕᑕOᑌᑎT ᗰᗩGIᑕIᗩᑎ 🎩🐇 (@discountmage) October 4, 2021

“If she didn’t want to be harassed, she should’ve done what I told her.” Sex offender mentality. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) October 4, 2021

“Return to Normalcy” I was told. — Fish (@The_Papa_Fish) October 4, 2021

Thought bullying was a no-no… — Bob Aliberti (@AlibertiBob) October 4, 2021

I guess the “anti-bullying campaign” is dead?? — My Genes My Choice (@vmwcpa) October 4, 2021

This is horrible. Y’all would riot if this happened to AOC .. like really. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 4, 2021

Which one consistently has the worst takes: Jezebel or Slate? — Roman (@TweetofRoman) October 4, 2021

Jezebel’s are consistently worse but don’t get the engagement of Slate.

Pretty sure y’all aren’t gonna like where this goes… — klg (@Phxwarpedview) October 4, 2021

I’d love to see the behavioral-interview questions for a staff position at Jezebel. “Tell me about a time when you said something really inappropriate in a group of friends because you really wanted them to notice you more but instead you just alienated all of them.” — John Schoenecker (@SchoenTax) October 4, 2021

See a therapist. — Chono’s Glasses (@GlassesRustin) October 4, 2021

2011 Liberals: “We need safe spaces!” 2021 Liberals: “No bathroom should be safe!” — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) October 4, 2021

Whoever wrote this is a vile POS — 🇺🇸Anonymous Sources Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) October 4, 2021

And she’s getting a kick out of the ratio:

These replies are hilarious, you guys really love politicians like they’re your mommies and daddies. It’s giving… goo goo gah gah. https://t.co/XyqwvgdJms — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) October 4, 2021

How dare people follow an elected official they voted for into a large bathroom with multiple stalls and talk about their deported grandma? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) October 4, 2021

Some big name right wing prick I will not name was like “if this was aoc you would cry!” and frankly if people who voted for aoc followed her into a public restroom to chide her for stalling important legislation I would say that’s… absolutely fair lol. — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) October 4, 2021

Cool to follow you into a bathroom then. Good to know. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) October 4, 2021

The replies aren’t hilarious. You are hilarious. People who follow women into the bathroom and film it should be in prison. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) October 4, 2021

Again, credit to Jezebel for calling it bullying and coming out as pro-bullying.

Related:

‘Flush this tweet’! Daily Beast’s spin on Sen. Sinema getting harassed in a public bathroom is something else https://t.co/oQ6vsK9vHk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

