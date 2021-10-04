https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/joe-biden-coughs-struggles-read-teleprompter-begs-lawmakers-raise-debt-ceiling-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

Joe Biden’s cough is getting worse.

Biden delivered remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling on Monday.

Joe Biden claims his $3.5 trillion spending bill costs ZERO DOLLARS while begging lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

Makes sense.

Biden could barely read his teleprompter on Monday and his cough is getting worse.

“A failure to raise the debt limit will call into question Congress’ willingness to meet our obligations that we’ve already incurred, not new ones,” said Biden.

Biden blamed Trump and told Republicans to “get out of the way” as he coughed.

“I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds, especially as we’re clawing our way out of this pandemic,” he said.

VIDEO:

President Biden on Republicans: “I think, quite frankly, it’s hypocritical dangerous, and disgraceful. Their obstruction and irresponsibility knows absolutely no bounds, especially as we’re clawing our way out of this pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/vLOGAVYicl — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2021

A few weeks ago a pool reporter finally asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Joe Biden’s persistent coughing fits during press conferences.

Biden repeatedly coughed and cleared his throat during his speech at California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign rally in Long Beach last month.

His cough is getting worse and the White House refuses to answer questions about Joe Biden’s health.

