The Centers for Disease Control released updated guidelines for Americans gathering together this holiday season; instructing citizens to use “window fans” to “blow air out the window” to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows,” the CDC said.

The CDC also urged families with small children to avoid traveling in the weeks ahead.

“CDC recommends delaying travel until you are able to get fully vaccinated. If you are traveling with children who cannot get vaccinated at this time, follow recommendations for people who are not fully vaccinated and choose the safer travel options described below.”

The doctors urge face-coverings, avoiding crowds, frequently washing your hands, and remaining outdoors whenever possible.

“During car travel, making stops along the way for gas, food, or bathroom breaks can put you and your traveling companions in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces. If traveling in a RV, you may have to stop less often for food or bathroom breaks, but you could still be in close contact with others while staying at RV parks overnight and while getting gas and supplies,” adds the CDC.

Doctor Anthony Fauci continued to throw more cold-water on Americans hoping to return to normal this holiday season; saying it’s simply “too soon” to know whether people should gather in big groups to celebrate Christmas this December.

“We can gather for Christmas, or it’s just too soon to tell?” asked CBS News.

“It is just too soon to tell,” Fauci said. “We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time.”

Read the full report here.

