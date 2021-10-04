https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/kirsten-powers-suggests-that-kyrsten-sinema-deserved-to-be-followed-into-a-bathroom-and-illegally-filmed-because-she-refused-to-stop-and-listen/

Formerly relatively sane liberal Kirsten Powers is on a hell of a hot streak lately.

First, there was this:

What’s it like to be the person who refused to get vaccinated who takes a bed in the ICU that results in another person dying from a non-Covid related illness? Awful, terrifying situation in my home state. https://t.co/eGwlUJCub7 — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 3, 2021

Not easy to top, but Kirsten doesn’t like to back down from a challenge.

So she gave us this hot take on Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being harassed and filmed by pro-illegal-immigration activists in an ASU bathroom:

Which is worse: your grandparents being deported or being followed into a bathroom (bc you refused to stop and listen) by ppl desperate for your help? This is not a trick question. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) October 4, 2021

This is not a trick question.

It’s also not a question that serious and/or intellectually honest person would ever ask.

“If you experience hardship in your life, it’s ok to harass people in the bathroom while filming.” She should write a book of wise sayings. https://t.co/RbsZIv2dpi — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 4, 2021

How stupid is this? https://t.co/qDGCout1CE — Troy Franco (@tfranco817) October 4, 2021

Pretty darn stupid.

Not a trick question. A false dilemma. https://t.co/h59gU37ztF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 4, 2021

Violating the privacy of innocent bystanders and illegally filming them isn’t a justification for a policy difference. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) October 4, 2021

Which is worse:Your dad being arrested for murder or his son robbing a liquor store to get his bail money? Her grandparents were deported years ago because they were here illegally. That doesn’t justify harassment of someone else now. https://t.co/ATtSM7lA6F — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 4, 2021

My grandparents didn’t try to live in another country illegally. Also, you’re condoning behavior you would never stand for yourself. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2021

Which is illegal: Your grandparents entering the country without going through legal channels or filming people in bathrooms w/o their consent? This is not a trick question. (Both are illegal) — Altario (@Grodyn) October 4, 2021

See, Kirsten, that’s what you should’ve tweeted.

You are basically saying that it’s fine to stalk and harass any person that doesn’t do what you want them to. Do you not see the slippery slope to this argument? https://t.co/ywkW2DBCzD — Joseph Nathan (@dispolitechtv) October 4, 2021

Who wants to be the first person to attempt to film Kirsten Powers in a restroom. What do you think the bail will be? Should we start a GoFundMe now? pic.twitter.com/c0sSU0eCfA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

Never too soon to start raising money for a worthy cause.

Hope someone hangs outside of every stall you go into the rest of your life https://t.co/ISZcTxYu55 — RKing87 (@flgatorking87) October 4, 2021

This is I-N-S-A-N-E the media people excusing this (and Biden’s words etc Haberman). It’s legitimately insane. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been altered to correct a typo in Sen. Sinema’s name. We apologize for the error.

