A progressive activist who confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) over the weekend, following her into a bathroom at Arizona State University where she teaches and demanding that Sinema acquiesce to passing a $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” package, is fighting back after being blistered online.

Sophia Marjanovic identified herself as the woman shown filming Sinema as she entered a bathroom stall at ASU in her Facebook post. Marjanovic tagged 99 other people, presumably those who work with her or support her efforts to convince Sinema to abandon her position against spending $3.5 trillion using the “reconciliation” process. Sinema has reportedly been negotiating with other Democrats and the White House to reduce the spending plan to $2.1 trillion.

Marjanovic appears to want more than just increased spending. In her Facebook post, she demanded the plan plus amnesty for her “indigenous relatives” south of the United States-Mexico border.

BREAKING: The woman who followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom and stood right outside the stall, posted this on Facebook pic.twitter.com/OcvoYHXLGa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 4, 2021

“I will speak about the controversy regarding following Senator Sinema into the bathroom when I have time,” the post begins. “None of you have the right to tone police my desperate demands for labor protections after what I have endured as a human trafficking survivor due to the f***ed up gig economy.”

“For now, connect with the fact that you are on stolen Indigenous land and Indigenous women and children go missing and murdered because we don’t have access to stable jobs, stable housing, clean water, clean food, or stable decent healthcare despite the fact that Indigenous people have held up our end of the treaty in assimilating and getting educated,” she wrote.

“Arizona is among the top three states in the USA where Indigenous women and children go missing and murdered,” she continued, before pleading for more people to be allowed to enter the state. “Give my indigenous relatives to the south of the US-Mexico border citizenship now!”

She closed her statement by noting that unnamed “communications departments” represent “white supremacy,” though it is not clear what she is referring to.

In her diatribe Sunday, Marjanovic directly referenced the Biden administration’s agenda, telling the Arizona Senator that “we need a Build Back Better plan right now,” and “we need solutions in the Build Back Better plan, need to pass the solutions that we need.”

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected. And just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” she continued. “We need the Build Back Better plan right now.”

Marjanovic, a Ph.D., appears to be a well-known political and progressive activist and even introduced then-presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a campaign event in New Hampshire and again at a progressive event in Washington, D.C. She also appears to confronted Sinema on Saturday, according to her social media accounts. Before chasing her into a bathroom at Arizona State, Marjanovic found her at a campaign event at the “racist” Royal Palms Resort.

Auntie Feefa causing #GoodTrouble at the racist Royal Palms Resort and Spa where @SenatorSinema was having a fundraiser. She keeps obstructing the solutions that immigrants and workers like you and me need, so #NoJusticeNoPeace https://t.co/dF8ZUJAWMy — Auntie Feefa (@LakotaScientist) October 3, 2021

