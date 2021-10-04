https://www.dailywire.com/news/lt-col-scheller-disses-trump-rather-sit-in-jail-than-work-with-you

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller last weekend dissed former President Donald Trump and his son Don Trump Jr. via Facebook, saying he’d “rather sit in jail” than work with the former president.

Scheller was relieved from his duties for openly criticizing the Biden administration last month, and the U.S. Military has since thrown the Marine into the brig.

“President Trump. I was told by everyone to kiss the ring because of your following and power. I refuse,” Scheller posted via Facebook, last Saturday.

“While I respect your foreign policy positions, I hate how you divided the country,” he wrote. “I don’t need or want your help. You do not have the ability to pull US together. You may even win the next election. But your generation’s time is running out.”

“Tell your son to stop tweeting about me,” the Marine added, referring to Don Trump Jr. “Your whole family knows nothing about US or our sacrifices.”

“I could never work with you. I’d rather sit in jail and be released with a dishonorable than make compromises in my beliefs,” added Scheller.

In the same post, Scheller hit other past presidents and generals, too:

President Obama. Great at speeches… obviously weak in any intestinal fortitude. President Bush Jr. great at speeches… obviously ignorant in thinking he could import democracy. President Clinton. Great at bringing Congress together… obviously morally bankrupt. This includes his wife. […] General Flynn. You gave interviews about me. Pretending to understand me. You are the same as the rest. You were caught in a lie. My generation is sick of your lies. We are not the same. Stop speaking my name as if you understand me. You could never understand US.

As noted by Breitbart News, many supporters of Trump have donated to Scheller. The Pipe Hitter Foundation set up a fundraiser for the Marine weeks ago, which has collected more than $2 million. According to Insider, “the foundation is ‘run by former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted in 2019 after posing with the dead body of an ISIS captive’ until Trump granted him clemency in November 2020,” the report noted.

After receiving backlash over his harsh words for Trump, Scheller posted “clarification.”

“I’ve had such a strong reaction to my comments against President Trump I felt a follow up clarification was required,” he wrote. “No, President Trump didn’t divide the country. But President Trump, in my humble opinion, is incapable of bringing us back together.”

“Did he expose the corruption in the DOJ, media, and other places… yes. Was he the right person to expose the corruption at that time… maybe. Is he honest, accountable, and full of integrity… no,” Scheller said. “Would I want to work for a leader like that… no.”

“I want a leader that will bring US together. Someone who has the courage to defend our country when called. My sons deserve that type of leader running the country in the future. That type of person is the only leader who I want in my corner.”

“I respect all opinions,” he closed the post. “I’m not asking you to agree with me, but to at least consider my perspective. Much love.”

As reported by The Daily Wire, Scheller first made waves when he posted a four minute and 45-second video to Facebook demanding accountability from the Biden administration and ripping into military leadership over the deadly explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead. He also questioned top military leadership’s call in removing troops from Bagram Airbase.

“People are upset because their senior leaders let them down, and none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying, ‘We messed this up,’” Scheller said in the video. “I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever, but I am saying: Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hands and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?”

“Potentially all those people did die in vain if we don’t have senior leaders that own up and raise their hand and say, ‘We did not do this well, in the end,’” he continued. “Without that, we just keep repeating the same mistakes. I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability.”

