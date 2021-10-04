https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-oil-spill-shuts-down-huntington-beach-orange-county-coastline-in-danger/

A large oil spill off the southern coast of California coast has left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands “degraded” with beaches closed. A rig operated by Beta Offshore leaked 126,000 gallons (3,000 barrels) – which has spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean since it was first reported Saturday, Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach said.

Carr called the spill an “environmental catastrophe” and a “potential ecological disaster” – with the beachside city, 55 miles south of LA, bearing the brunt. Investigations are ongoing as to why the spill occurred.

