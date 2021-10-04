https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/matthew-dowd-calls-for-national-moment-of-remembrance-for-january-6-2021-the-greatest-attack-on-our-democracy-since-1861/

Matthew Dowd hasn’t been elected Lieutenant Governor of Texas yet, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to get a head start on cleaning up not just Texas, but the entire country.

In a statement this morning, Dowd called for moment of remembrance for January 6, 2021, aka the greatest attack on our democracy since 1861:

Matthew Dowd for Texas! Because he’s a Very Serious Person!

If his goal is to run right over the edge of the cliff, then yes. He’s off to a fantastic start.

We feel like 9/11 was pretty bad, too.

***

Related:

Janice Dean salutes CNN’s Brianna Keilar for refusing to let Matthew Dowd blame Fox News ‘conspiracy theories’ for interest in 175K deleted tweets

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...