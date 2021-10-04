https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-report-suggests-china-knew-months-covid-19-was-spreading-without?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sales for PCR tests—the gold standards for detecting COVID-19—skyrocketed in China several months before the virus was detected, according to reports.

According to the Epoch Times, the discovery suggests the virus was spreading earlier than previously suspected.

The Australian cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0 tracked the sales of PCR tests over the past several years, revealing that there was a 50% spike between 2018 to 2019.

This new data challenges previous suppositions that COVID wasn’t detected in Wuhan, China until late 2019 and early 2020.

In a report entitled Procuring for a Pandemic, firm assessed that it is highly likely that “the pandemic began much earlier than China informed the [World Health Organization] about COVID-19.”

“These findings challenge existing assumptions around when the pandemic began and support further investigation. The study concludes that a significant increase in spending in PCR equipment correlates to the spread of COVID-19,” the report continued.

The first official case of COVID was reported on Dec. 31, 2019, nearly a year after the spike in PCR tests began in China.

The report further notes that the Chinese government has come under severe scrutiny over its alleged attempt at downplaying the potential lab leak which may have lead to the outbreak of the virus.

