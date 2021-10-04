More than 5,000 teachers in New York City are predicted to be out of work Monday due to the city’s vaccine mandate for school staff that went into effect over the weekend.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Aug. 23 that the city would be requiring educators to receive a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue teaching. All staff from the New York City Department of Education were required to show proof of having received either a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine or having been fully vaccinated by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the NYC Department of Education’s website .

Around 15,000 employees, including staff such as lunch ladies, nurses, and custodians, from the NYC Department of Education have refused to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The thousands of staff members refusing the vaccine include 5,500 educators, according to the New York Post.

A group of four New York educators filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the New York City Department of Education, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene David Chokshi, asking the Supreme Court to intervene and issue an emergency injunction to prevent de Blasio’s August executive order mandating vaccines for employees of the Department of Education from taking full effect on Oct. 4.

The appeal went to Justice Sonia Sotomayor , who is responsible for hearing emergency lawsuits from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd District. Sotomayor denied the emergency injunction the educators were seeking without a statement or explanation regarding her decision.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Education was seeking around 3,700 openings for substitute teachers in New York City as the vaccine mandate went into effect, ABC7NY reported .

While around 93% of educators had been vaccinated by the Oct. 1 deadline, there were still around 7% of educators left unvaccinated ahead of the Monday deadline, the New York Times reported .

New York began enforcing its “Key to NYC ” program on Sept. 13, requiring everyone 12 and older to show proof of vaccination in order to enter areas such as restaurants, gyms, museums, and entertainment venues.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the New York City Department of Education for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.