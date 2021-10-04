https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/mother-son-arrested-connection-alleged-theft-pelosis-laptop?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A mother and son from New York were arrested Tuesday for allegedly aiding in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

According to the Justice Department, the FBI arrested 55-year-old Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her 23-year-old son, Rafael Rondon.

The mother-son pair face charges related to unlawfully entering the Speaker’s office. Rafael Rondon also faces charges related to the possession of an illegally owned sawed-off shotgun, which, according to The Hill, could result in a prison sentence of up to 10-years.

According to the indictment, both Mooney-Rondon and her son are not charged with the actual theft of the laptop, but aiding and abetting 22-year-old Riley June Williams in stealing the computer.

In a court filing, the FBI alleges that Williams attempted “to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

Both Mooney-Rondon and her son were released on bail pending a federal court hearing.

