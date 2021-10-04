http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iZGLAwPd5nQ/A-mother-and-son-helped-steal-a-laptop-from-16507387.php
After breaching the Capitol and walking through the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., prosecutors say Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael Rondon found a pair of escape hoods – head coverings meant to protect members of Congress from poisonous gases – and exited the building.
Mooney-Rondon, 55, and Rondon, 23, both of Watertown, N.Y., were arrested on Friday, prosecutors said. According to court documents, the Rondons have been charged with a slew of misdemeanors, including theft of government property and disorderly conduct in a restricted building – as well as a felony for obstructing an official proceeding.