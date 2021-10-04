https://www.dailywire.com/news/nascar-driver-trolls-f-joe-biden-chant-debacle

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown had a little fun Monday, trolling a debacle concerning an NBC Sports reporter who claimed fans were chanting “let’s go, Brandon!” at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, when in reality they were chanting “f*** Joe Biden.”

“Let’s go Brandon,” Brown posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

Let’s go Brandon — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) October 4, 2021

In a follow-up post, the NASCAR driver joked that his tweet was “not political,” and he was “just feeling’ myself.”

*not political… just feelin myself — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) October 4, 2021

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Brown scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Saturday in Alabama. When NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed the driver following the race, she claimed the crowd was saying “let’s go, Brandon,” when they were clearly chanting “f*** Joe Biden” — a common chant repeated at concerts are sporting events in recent weeks.

The Wrap reported:

“Oh my God, this is just everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for,” Brown said. “Everything I’ve ever wanted to do is take the trophy home to mom and dad.” But, as he continued thanking his sponsors and loved ones, the chants got louder. “As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go Brandon,’” the reporter said, pausing in the middle of her sentence to give the chant time to be fully heard, before asking Brown about his strategy for the race.

It’s unclear if Stavast was running cover for Biden, trying to clear up an uncomfortable situation, or really misheard the NASCAR fans.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, though, the mainstream media has routinely seemed to go soft on Biden. The Pew Research Center in April, for example, compared the way the media covered Biden’s first days as president to the way they covered former President Trump over the same period, and the findings were damning:

When it comes to the tone of coverage, both new administrations received more negative assessments than positive assessments of their activities. But while the percentage of Biden stories with an overall negative assessment (32%) modestly outnumbered the share with positive assessments (23%), stories with negative assessments of Trump outnumbered those with positive assessments by four-to-one (44% to 11%).

The video of the reporter’s screwup — or perhaps damage control, blew up on over the weekend.

“I’m pretty sure they’re not chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as the NBC reporter is telling us,” Donald Trump Jr. posted. “What do you hear?”

WATCH:

I’m pretty sure they’re not chanting “Let’s go Brandon” as the NBC reporter is telling us. What do you hear? #fjb pic.twitter.com/Ai6QU9uEZf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2021

Biden has notably supported restrictive COVID protocols and athletes who protest the national anthem. The backlash has manifested itself at sporting events and concerts, with echoes of the “f*** Joe Biden” popping up. Outkick reported last month:

Fans chanting “F–k Joe Biden” at stadiums from Tennessee to Alabama to Oxford, Mississippi is quickly becoming the battle cry for football fans across the country as the citizens of this country continue to show disobedience to the great [Emperor] and his presidency. The big news this week with the “F–k Joe Biden” chant movement is that it has spread from college football and into the baseball community, where New Yorkers chanted “F–k Joe Biden” during Fox Sports’ weekend coverage of the Subway Series. Fans could be heard sending a message to Biden as ARod and Big Papi dissected the Yankees-Mets game.

Related: WATCH: NBC Reporter Says Crowd Chanting ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Is Chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’

Related: WATCH: U.S. Fans Belt National Anthem ‘Loud And Proud’ Ahead Of International Golf Competition

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

