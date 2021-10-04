https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/new-yorks-largest-healthcare-provider-fires-1400-workers-refusing-covid-jab/

Last year’s heroes are today’s villains.

New York’s largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, fired 1,400 workers for refusing to get the Covid jab on Monday.

We’re in the middle of a ‘historic pandemic’ and the Marxists are firing healthcare workers in record numbers.

“Our goal was not to terminate employees,” Northwell Health spox Joe Kemp said. “Our goal was to get people vaccinated.”

Reuters reported:

New York State’s largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, has fired 1,400 employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a spokesman, Joe Kemp. As with other healthcare companies that have recently terminated workers for not complying with vaccine mandates, the fired employees represent a small percentage of Northwell’s workforce of more than 76,000, all of whom are now inoculated. Northwell announced its vaccine mandate in August, weeks before the state requirement. The company’s mandate extended to both clinical and non-clinical workers. Kemp said the terminations will have no impact on patient care at Northwell’s 23 hospitals and other facilities.

Anti-vaccine mandate protesters marched through New York City on Monday.

The protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden and De Blasio!” and “My body, my choice!” as they crossed the Brooklyn Bridge.

