On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to prove my case that the organized left is using every trick in the book to ensure unvaccinated Trump supporters remain unvaccinated.

How else do you explain Fauci threatening to cancel Christmas* while shrugging off the fact that His Fraudulency Joe Biden is seeding America with hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegal aliens?

When asked by CNNLOL’s Dana Bash, “Are immigrants a major reason why COVID-19 is spreading in the U.S.?” Fauci said this:

This is not driven by immigrants. This is the problem within our country the same way it’s a problem with other countries throughout the world. The idea, when you have 700,000 Americans dead and millions and millions and millions of Americans getting infected, you don’t want to look outside to the problem. The problem is within our own country, certainly immigrants can get infected but they’re not the driving force of this. Let’s face reality here.

This is precisely what I’m talking about… Fauci and fake media outlets such as CNNLOL are constantly insulting, degrading, and dehumanizing unvaccinated Trump supporters, but they are perfectly okay with hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated illegals pouring into our country.

And you’ll note that Bash doesn’t ask Fauci the obvious question, something about if vaccinating illegals would be a preferable health policy. She couldn’t ask him that because that would put Fauci on the spot. So instead, she gave him an out with the “major reason” qualifier.

Do you see what CNNLOL and Fauci are doing here?

Do you see the Matrix?

The left is deliberately looking to sow discord and infuriate unvaccinated Trump voters with a policy that openly punishes and insults unvaccinated Americans while carving out exemptions for illegal aliens, who shouldn’t be in our country at all.

Biden, the media, and Fauci are giving illegal aliens special rights and privileges the rest of us do not enjoy, and that’s the fundamental right to choose our own medical care.

Instead of Fauci and the media saying the obvious, which is, Of course everyone coming into our country should be fully vaccinated, what they’re saying is, We must punish those rube Trump voters, but unvaccinated illegals are just fine.

And they’re doing this because they know it’s only human nature for unvaccinated Trump supporters to respond with, If they’re not going to vaccinate illegals, why the hell should I give into their vaccine demands!

Remember this, as well…

The Biden administration has mandated that all foreign tourists be vaccinated, but not illegals.

Why?

The answer is simple. Tourists primarily visit blue cities while illegals are spread all over the country. So spreading infection in blue cities will not be allowed, but it’s perfectly fine in the rest of the country.

Now, do you see the Matrix?

But Fauci’s most devious move to keep unvaccinated Trump voters unvaccinated arrived on the far-left Face the Nation Sunday, where he said he’s open to canceling Christmas.

FACE THE NATION: But we can gather for Christmas, or it is just too soon to tell? FAUCI: You know, Margaret, it is just too soon to tell. We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated. Also, in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease.

Does the vaccine work, or not!!!???

So it’s perfectly fine to flood the country with unvaccinated illegal aliens, but Christmas might have to be canceled?

Illegals spreading infection is okay.

Americans spreading infection celebrating Christmas is verboten.

Again, this is all meant to deliberately infuriate us, divide us, and push us even further into our stubborn corners. And in the case of unvaccinated Trump supporters, it’s meant to stop us from doing what’s best for us. So the left discourages unvaccinated Trump voters from getting vaccinated by making us feel like manipulated cucks if we give in.

And here’s the worst part…

With that answer, Fauci intentionally undermines the vaccine’s success by arguing that even though some 190 million of us are vaccinated, Christmas might still need to be canceled. Fauci is deliberately handing the unvaccinated another argument to remain unvaccinated: See, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if Christmas is canceled, even if you are vaccinated?

Obviously, the appropriate and scientifically-driven answer to the Christmas question would be, If you are fully vaccinated, you should feel reasonably safe gathering for Christmas, but the unvaccinated are taking a bigger chance.

Fauci won’t say that, though, because saying something like that might actually convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, which is the last thing these monsters want.

What more do you need to know about Fauci’s intentions than his refusal to step aside, even if polls show he’s hurting the vaccination cause.

If Fauci were serious about convincing the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, he would stop making these television appearances and recruit a fresher, more credible face to talk to Trump’s America, to persuade them using science and facts. But Fauci will never do that, which is why I say the media and the organized left want as many Trump supporters dead as possible.

*Fauci is now claiming he was taken out of context on the issue of Christmas. Read the transcript above again and tell me if he was taken out of context or not (spoiler Alert: the liar was not taken out of context). But here’s what he’s saying now:

That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case. I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family.

That’s quite the turnaround from “[It is too soon to tell] if we can have Christmas together.”

What do you want to bet that after Fauci said we might have to cancel Christmas, he suddenly remembered he had already made plans for Christmas with his family and didn’t want to get caught breaking his own fascist edicts like so many other lockdown fascists have (like he already did with the masks)?

