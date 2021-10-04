https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/nyts-maggie-haberman-left-a-little-something-out-of-her-defense-of-joe-biden-downplaying-harassment-of-kyrsten-sinema/

In case you missed it, President Joe Biden — who is president, mind you — waved off concern about angry pro-illegal-iimmigration activists following Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (as well as students) into a public bathroom at ASU, where they not only accosted her but also recorded her without her consent.

WOW. Biden just dismissed Senator @kyrstensinema being harassed and cornered into a bathroom this weekend, saying “it happens to everybody… it’s part of the process.” WATCH. This is absolute insanity. pic.twitter.com/UUmRnEJIkm — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) October 4, 2021

Joe Biden’s take would be messed up if anyone said it. But the President of the United States said it, which makes it even more messed up.

So why haven’t his remarks brought about universal condemnation?

I am amazed at the number of journalists QTing this and noting that Biden starts out by saying “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics” instead of noting that Biden said “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics BUT”. https://t.co/4pjok97II5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2021

He even laughs! Biden’s attitude IS one of dismissal. Yes, I’d have included the ‘not appropriate’ phrase in the original tweet, but it is in the video clip.https://t.co/4pjok97II5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2021

One of the journalists with a selective hearing problem is the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

He said such tactics aren’t appropriate. Seems important as a piece of the sentence but it’s not here. https://t.co/En5AD54GR1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 4, 2021

The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes evidently heard it the same way Maggie Haberman did:

Haberman and Sykes are also leaving out an important piece of the sentence:

You left out the word “But” That seems important as a piece of the sentence but it’s not in your tweet. https://t.co/D9uyBp4agt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

It’s hard to ignore a “but” this big.

That’s because he followed it with a “but.” — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 4, 2021

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics BUT it happens to everybody.” https://t.co/vE4Yiz754p — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 4, 2021

Why isn’t that in your tweet, Maggie?

But he actually said “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but…” The “but” is key. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2021

he negated it with the “but” and the casual dismissal that followed thereafter https://t.co/VThb1kIBKB — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 4, 2021

Had he stopped with “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics,” there’d be no story. When the President suggests following a woman, who happens to be a Sen. blocking his agenda, into the bathroom with cameras is part of the political process, that’s news. — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 4, 2021

You’re damn right, it’s news.

Rape is wrong but her dress was rather short. https://t.co/CloSCL8TmC — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) October 4, 2021

“but it happens to everybody.” Stop gaslighting, Maggie. Everything before the but is bullshit and you are more than smart and experienced enough to know that. And it doesn’t happen to everybody. https://t.co/urQynDbo9M — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 4, 2021

Do better, Maggie Haberman. When you’re where you’re at, it shouldn’t be difficult.

