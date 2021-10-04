https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/nyts-maureen-dowd-cant-figure-out-why-kyrsten-sinema-would-stand-in-joe-bidens-way-when-he-really-needs-a-win-right-now/

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema may think she’s hot stuff for looking out for the interests of her fellow Arizonans, but the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd thinks she needs to get over herself already and give Joe Biden that win he really needs right now:

Dammit, Kyrsten Sinema! What possible principle could you have that blinds you to the importance of giving Joe Biden a win right now?

OK, those are pretty good answers.

So, the principle is … having principles. No wonder Maureen Dowd is so beside herself.

This is all just so asinine.

The Left needs a scapegoat. And Kyrsten Sinema fits the bill.

Happened at lightning speed.

You’re livin’ in the past, man.

It went away the moment Donald Trump left office. Funny, that.

