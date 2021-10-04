https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/10/04/omarosa-trump-may-not-be-healthy-enough-to-run-in-2024-n420177

Omarosa Manigault Newman is newly released from an NDA signed during her time as a member of the Trump White House. She was a guest on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show on Sunday and took the opportunity to say that former President Trump should come clean about his health. She even said she doesn’t know if he’ll be healthy enough to run for president in 2024, should he decide to do so.

Talk about random. Of all the people who may potentially run for president in 2024, it seems to me Omarosa should be most concerned about the feeble old man currently living in the White House who likes to pretend he’ll run for re-election in 2024.

Trump sued Omarosa over disparaging remarks she made against him in her tell-all book. Trump claimed that Omarosa was in violation of an NDA when she wrote the book. A judge ruled in favor of Omarosa, thus ending a three-year-long legal battle. Her attorney said that the judge’s ruling could open the floodgates of other Trump staffers to come forward with their stories. Many had already written books before the judge’s ruling.

“People who signed these NDAs should sleep better and speak more freely,” Phillips told the legal publication Law & Crime. “Kudos to Omarosa Manigault Newman for coming forward and taking this on.”

If it were not for Donald Trump and his Apprentice show on NBC, no one would even know Omarosa. She rode that show appearance and her friendship with Trump into the White House. Her previous political experience was working for Al Gore when he was vice-president. In 2017, John Kelly, then-White House Chief of Staff, fired Omarosa for “money and integrity issues” and “inappropriate use of company vehicles”. She returned to reality show television in 2018. That is the year she published her book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” Omarosa appeared on television shows to talk about the book and her criticisms of Trump. We remember how eager the likes of MSNBC and CNN were to put former Trump staffers on air to trash him and his administration. The NDA, Trump claimed, stated that she was not to speak about either him or her time in the White House at all.

But a judge ruled in a summary judgment dated September 24 that the NDA was not legally enforceable under New York law. He said it was too vaguely worded and broad in its scope and therefore couldn’t be enforced. “The agreement effectively imposes on Respondent an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, or his or his family members’ interests, for the rest of her life. Such a burden is certainly unreasonable,” T. Andrew Brown, the arbitrator, wrote in the judgment. He added that the terms of the agreement were “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable.”

As Omarosa takes a victory lap, she appeared on Al Sharpton’s show and didn’t disappoint him.

“I don’t know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024,” she said, according to MSNBC. “I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House.

Last month, Trump said during an interview that the only thing that would stop him from running for president again was a bad call from a doctor.

“You get that call. Come on down and see because we’ve got a bad report. … Things happen, through God, they happen,” Trump told David Brody, a host on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice. His implication was that nothing had happened yet – appearing to contradict Manigault Newman. He added: “I feel so good, and I hate what’s happening to our country. Our country has never been in a position like this. We were so good 10 months ago, and we’re so bad now.”

Trump was hospitalized in October 2020 to treat his bout with COVID-19. Before that and since then, there have been no negative reports about his health. Omarosa gave no details or reasons as to why she would be concerned about his health. He has begun to do public rallies again and sure sounds like a man who is seriously considering another presidential run.

Trump will now be required to provide a “reasonable” settlement to cover Manigault Newman’s legal fees and costs, Law & Crime reported.

