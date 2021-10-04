https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/marine-officer-jailed-after-criticizing-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal-released?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Marine Corps officer who was confined to the brig after making social media comments criticizing the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was freed from confinement on Tuesday.

According to Military Times, Lt. Col. Stu Scheller reached a deal with the Marine Corps, resulting in his release. Scheller remains bound by a gag order that prevents him from making more social media videos discussing his case.

Last month, Just the News reported that Scheller faced potential charges of defying a direct order, and for violating Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which prohibits any commissioned officer from speaking out, or using “contemptuous words” against the president, as well as Congress or their superior officers.

Meanwhile, Scheller’s attorneys continue to pursue a deal with the military which allows him to walk away with an honorable discharge, as opposed to a lesser discharge.

Scheller gained notoriety for his outspoken videos condemning the hasty Afghanistan withdrawal, and subsequent evacuation, which resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen service members at the hands of a suicide bomber.

Scheller was confined at Camp Lejeune last week after he allegedly defied a military order to stop posting his videos. He was three years shy of retirement when, after posting the videos, he was relieved of his command. He was jailed while awaiting a court hearing.

