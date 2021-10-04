https://www.theblaze.com/news/pastor-arrested-warns-americans-soviet-style-tyranny-is-coming-for-you

What did the pastor say?

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Pawlowski, the lead pastor at Calgary’s Street Church in Alberta, explained that the incident at the airport followed a speaking tour in the U.S. during which the pastor offered a “simple warning”: If you don’t stand up to the type tyranny going on in Canada, “you’re next.”







PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI ARRESTED UPON ARRIVAL INTO CANADA!



www.youtube.com



“They came for me, be sure of it, they are coming for you as well,” he said he warned U.S. audiences.

Before returning to the Great White North, the pastor said his attorneys told him there were no pending charges or warrants for his arrest, so he decided to fly home.

Upon landing, he was arrested “by masked gangsters” on criminal charges for not wearing a mask and officiating a church service in June.



Image source: YouTube/Artur Pawlowski TV screenshot

According to Pawlowski, the police, “like bandits,” were hiding in a customs building with their vehicles parked where people could not see them before the plane landed. And the people who came to greet him were reportedly kept hundreds of yards away in order to keep them from filming the actions of the cops.

The pastor, who grew up under Soviet oppression in Eastern Europe, then noted that he had seen this type of behavior from police and the government before.

“I grew up behind the Iron Curtain under the boots of the Soviets,” he said. “What they’re doing today is identical to what I remember growing up.”

“I was handcuffed like a common criminal, like a terrorist al Qaeda’s most wanted, taken to police, thrown into solitary confinement like a criminal,” the pastor said. “I was not allowed to see my wife, not allowed to hug my children. I mean, that’s exactly what the Communists did. That’s exactly what the Gestapo did before.”







The Ingraham Angle 9/29/21 FULL | FOX BREAKING NEWS September 29, 2021



youtu.be



Pawlowski is pretty sure he knows what the police were up to: Sending a message to anyone who might be considering crossing authorities.

“They wanted to break me,” he said. “They wanted to show the whole world, ‘You see what we do with those who dare to speak against our tyranny. If you will follow the footsteps of pastor Art Pawlowski, you’re next.'”

The pastor wants the world — especially Americans — to understand what’s at stake.

“My message is very simple: They did it to me and they are still doing this to me,” he said. “Come to the rescue. Rise up, America. Rise up, Canadian patriots. It’s time to push this great evil away.”

There will be consequences if Americans don’t take a stand, he continued: “If you will not do it, you’re next.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

