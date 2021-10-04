https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/pence-continued-focus-jan-6-riot-distraction-intended-demean?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Mike Pence says the continued focus on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is a distraction intended to “demean” millions of Trump supporters.

Pence, who along with his family was ushered to a safe room amid the riot, made the comment Monday night on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” show, according to Mediate.com.

The interview ended with host Sean Hannity asking Pence about his relationship with former President Trump, months after they had a falling-out over the riot and Pence’s certifying the 2020 election results the day of the riot, despite Trump urging otherwise.

Pence replied that he and his former boss “talked through all of it” days later and that they ultimately “parted amicably.”

He also said Jan. 6 was a “tragic day” and commended the work of law enforcement to secure the Capitol.

“I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January,” Pence also said, according to Mediate.com.”They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

