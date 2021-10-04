https://www.oann.com/philippine-groups-demand-duterte-allies-comply-with-plundemic-probe/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=philippine-groups-demand-duterte-allies-comply-with-plundemic-probe



FILE PHOTO: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during Change of Command ceremonies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao FILE PHOTO: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during Change of Command ceremonies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

October 4, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – A group of 13 high-profile organisations has urged government cooperation in a probe into alleged misuse of pandemic funds, in a challenge to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for ministers not to answer summons for a Senate investigation.

The call for compliance by the groups, among them academic, business and religious organisations, is the strongest and broadest yet over the alleged foul play in the government’s handling of $1,3 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-health-ministry-says-no-corruption-13-bln-pandemic-funds-2021-08-14 of funds, dubbed a “plundemic” by Duterte’s critics.

The probe follows the state auditor’s flagging of “deficiencies” in how supply contracts were handled, alleging corruption from overpriced deals, among other irregularities. The funds were allocated to cover benefits of health workers and medical supplies.

Duterte last month ordered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-accused-stifling-scrutiny-senate-probes-2021-09-14 cabinet members to seek his consent before appearing in Senate hearings. His government has denied misuse of the funds.

“We call on all parties to pursue and cooperate with this investigation to the fullest extent allowed by law,” the statement said.

“We call on lawmakers, members of the executive department, constitutional commissions and, if they are brought in, members of the judiciary to conduct their proceedings with integrity, transparency, and respect, and in compliance with our laws and established procedures,” it added.

It comes at a sensitive time for the Duterte administration, just days away from the closing of a window for many of his allies to register for elections next year.

Duterte, 76, who was elected on promises to eliminate graft completely, cannot seek a second term and had been expected to run for vice president next year.

But at the weekend he declared he would retire from politics https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-president-duterte-says-he-is-retiring-politics-2021-10-02, days after an opinion poll on preferred vice president candidates showed him slipping into second place.

The poll was conducted at a time when the Senate investigation was dominating media headlines.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

