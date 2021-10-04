http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SVYJBmLA3HQ/

Crews in Huntington Beach are scrambling to contain the damage after an offshore pipeline leaked over 126,000 of crude oil into the ocean, creating a slick that is washing up along the shore on one of Orange County’s most famous beaches.

The exact cause of the spill is unknown. Locals had already noticed a smell of oil by Friday. Hope that the oil slick could be kept off the beaches was dashed on Saturday night, when the beaches were closed and a local air show was canceled.

The pipeline is connected to an offshore platform called Elly, the Los Angeles Times reported. The platform operates in the Beta Field, which is a large offshore oil field that is administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The spill is the largest in California in decades, and comes as Democrats and environmentalists are pushing to phase out the oil industry in the state. Those who defend the industry note California is importing oil from elsewhere as it shuts down local production.

A major oil spill in Santa Barbara in 1969 changed public attitudes toward offshore oil development, making many coastal states reluctant to allow the activity in their waters, despite improvements that make spills less likely and easier to clean.

It is unknown whether the leak that cause the spill has been fixed, and what the effect on wildlife will be. Local authorities are working hard to minimize damage to local wetlands. Whales, dolphins, and other migratory species abound in the area.

Huntington Beach is known as one of the last conservative bastions in the state and one of few Republican areas along the coast. Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) has written to President Joe Biden asking him to issue a federal disaster declaration.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

