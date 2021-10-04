https://www.theblaze.com/news/playboy-october-cover-man-lingerie-heels

What are the details?

Playboy debuted the cover on Friday and in a tweet captioned it, “It’s Bretman, bitch. Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock.”

Rock on the cover can be seen dressed as a Playboy bunny, wearing bustier-style lingerie, towering platform-style heels, black bunny ears, a bowtie, and a cottony white tail.

Rock is gay, according to Pink News, and told the magazine, “For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘Is this even f***ing happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

The social media star has been the recipient of multiple awards, including a People’s Choice award for “Beauty Influencer” as well as an award for “Breakthrough Social Star” at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.





What else is there to know about Rock?

According to Yahoo! News, the 23-year-old influencer rose to notoriety on YouTube and Vine for his beauty and makeup content.

Rock ended up releasing his own makeup line and ended up starring in a YouTube-streamed MTV reality show about his fame journey.

In 2019, Rock appeared as the cover model of Gay Magazine.

Teen Vogue reports that Rock in September — following a much-talked-about front row presence at New York Fashion Week — wore the same Robert Cavalli dress that late R&B superstar Aaliyah popularized in 2000.

Of the iconic dress, Rock said, “We pulled it from a Roberto Cavalli archive. … He just let me borrow it for the night. I like to pretend that it still smells like Aaliyah and I just hope that Aaliyah is looking down at this little brown Phillipino boy giving her dress justice 21 years later.”

