A Georgia neighborhood was terrorized by a person claiming to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

On today’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed what, according to the Douglasville Police Department, was a case that involved residents of a neighborhood in Douglasville, Georgia, receiving notes last December from a person who claimed to be a “white male member of the Ku Klux Klan.” Reports stated that the letters threatened to “burn down homes and kill people.”

The police investigation led to Terresha Lucas, a 30-year-old black woman, who has since been charged with making terroristic threats.

Detectives are reported to have gone door to door with flyers and checking doorbell cameras, which led to enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Lucas.

Pat noted that in an age with doorbell cameras, “you’re going to get caught.” He went on to share multiple recent examples of race-hate hoaxes and he raised the question on everyone’s mind: Why are they doing this?

