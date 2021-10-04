http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rIdN2fBmFlE/

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stark warning on Sunday if the Biden administration fails to shore up the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pompeo said Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that “kids across America are going to die as a result” of the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border.

“This issue of securing America’s borders is real. Our administration took it seriously,” Pompeo told host John Catsimatidis. “We certainly worked to build out the wall, but we also made sure that we knew who was coming in and out of our country. This administration has essentially given up. They have adopted the posture of the progressive left, which is near open borders.”

“Huge amounts of drugs are seeping into our country. It’s going to kill Americans. This is a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis,” he continued.

Pompeo added, “When you have these porous borders, these cartels figured out how to make money. They figured out how to get it not only how to get into Texas, California and Arizona, but all across our country and build out networks. Our local law enforcement, our sheriff’s offices are under enormous pressure because of these drugs. And you know, kids all across America are going to die as a result of the failure of this administration to secure that border.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

