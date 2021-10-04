https://www.theblaze.com/news/pregnant-jennifer-lawrence-protests-for-abortion-rights

The string of demonstrations came one month after Texas passed a law prohibiting abortion procedures after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which typically occurs six weeks into a pregnancy.

Schumer, a well-known advocate for progressive politics, documented the duo’s attendance at the rally.

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” Schumer captioned an Instagram post.

In the post, Schumer can be seen holding a poster saying, “Abortion is essential” while Lawrence displays a handwritten sign saying, “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.”

Several female Hollywood celebrities applauded Schumer’s post with supportive messages in the comments section.

Schumer, who has been open in the past about her infertility struggles, revealed last month that she had her uterus surgically removed to treat endometriosis, a painful uterine disorder. She acknowledged that she can never get pregnant again.

Yet despite intimately knowing the simultaneous pain and joy of pursuing pregnancy and bringing life into the world, Schumer still marched in support of unrestricted abortion access in D.C.

According to USA Today, the rally in the nation’s capital featured protesters displaying “a banner proclaiming ‘Bans off our bodies!’ as Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ blasted from speakers.”

The outlet reported that one set of parents even trotted out their baby at the protest. The child allegedly nibbled on a sign that said, “I can’t believe I’m a baby and I have to protest already.”

The countrywide rallies were launched as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in an abortion case out of Mississippi that pro-life advocates hope could result in a major rollback of abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade.

The case concerns a law passed in Mississippi in 2018 that bars abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

