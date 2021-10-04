https://www.oann.com/qualcomm-investment-firm-ssw-partners-to-buy-veoneer-for-4-5-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=qualcomm-investment-firm-ssw-partners-to-buy-veoneer-for-4-5-billion
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is shown outside one of the company’s many buildings in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
October 4, 2021
(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and investment firm SSW Partners said on Monday they had reached a deal to buy Swedish company Veoneer Inc for $4.5 billion in cash.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru)