Facebook’s platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered from widespread outages Monday. The global outages continued for about 7 hours. Facebook and Instagram appear to have recovered as of Monday afternoon around 6 p.m. Eastern.

At 6:33 p.m., the company confirmed that its services had been restored.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” the official Facebook Twitter feed announced.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone also tweeted an apology, adding that he was “happy to report [Facebook’s services] are coming back online now.”

According to DownDetecter, thousands of users across the globe began reporting outages on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and Oculus around 11 a.m. Monday.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment on the cause of the outages.

The issue comes less than 24 hours before whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to testify against the social media giant. On Sunday, Haugen was revealed on CBS’ “60 Minutes” as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that Facebook’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls’ mental health.

The Wall Street Journal filed a series of reports, dubbed “The Facebook Files,” which paint a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good. Facebook has vehemently denied the allegations.

Facebook shares have fallen more than 5% during Monday’s trading session, putting the company on track for its worst trading day in nearly a year.

While it is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, one on a global scale is rare.

In addition to Facebook, DownDetector reported that T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Zoom, and Amazon Web Services users have also reported outages. However, it is unclear if those outages are similar to Facebook.

Representatives for Verizon, Amazon and T-Mobile confirmed to FOX Business that DownDetector’s report of outages are inaccurate.

“Users across all networks and services are being impacted by other third-party application outages,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed that some of its users may have had issues seeing replies and direct messages, but that the issue has since been resolved.

AT&T, Google, TikTok, and Zoom did not immediately return FOX Business’ requests for comment.

Facebook and Instagram became available again Monday afternoon at around 6 p.m. Eastern.

Fox Business’ Tyler O’Neil and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

