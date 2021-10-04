https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/ari-j-kaufman/2021/10/05/sarah-silverman-goes-off-the-reservation-on-iron-dome-n1521701

I confess to being only marginally familiar with Sarah Silverman. I do not follow liberal comediennes or Hollywood shenanigans, and, clearly, the 50-year-old is not that famous.

But when I heard the name over the weekend, I somehow immediately recalled her saying, in a semi-recent interview, that she gets away with making offensive, controversial jokes because her audiences know she’s a liberal Democrat.

Considering the endemic bigotry — toward men, women, Christians, Caucasians, whomever — by Democrats today, that’s risible, but also telling.

Anyway, Silverman made a bit of sense last week on her podcast — even though she mused on something most non-leftists realized by age 11.

She criticized the Hamas Squad for their recent efforts to defund Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system and place millions of innocent people in danger.

Silverman said that “it’s so bizarre” the lunatic congresswomen never discuss the Islamic terrorist group that oversees Gaza.

Sarah Silverman wonders why The Squad never brings up Hamas. Says opposition to extra Iron Dome funding proves that “people only really like Jews if they’re suffering.” pic.twitter.com/HHB8yP59Jk — Michael Arria (@michaelarria) October 1, 2021

“Yes, the [Israeli] occupation is not right, there cannot be justice in a place where there are people who have no freedom of movement,” she said. “But they elected Hamas! Why do none of them even mention Hamas, a group that until just a few years ago that had a mission statement that said, ‘Kill all Jews,’ a group that just congratulated the Taliban for taking over Afghanistan? No, Israel is not good for Palestine, but you’re kidding yourself if you think Hamas is good for Palestine.”

She pleaded with congressional Islamophiles to not defund the Iron Dome, adding, “It just seems to prove the point… people really only like Jews when they’re suffering. Dead Jews get a lot of honor.”

Israeli occupation? No freedom of movement? Even if Silverman’s conclusions are accurate, her substance is left-wing claptrap.

And then she quickly went on to praise anti-Israel Rep. Cori Bush’s abortion views.

Silverman, desperate for attention from the insipid leftists, says she still admires radical Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, calling the anti-Semitic duo “kick-ass,” but saying their views on the Iron Dome are “really scary.”

This is a woman who twice endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders — arguably the most anti-Israel senator in America — for president. Sanders is ideologically in sync with the Hamas Squad.

Silverman thinks she’s a policy analyst but her naïveté is inexcusable. Within the same podcast, she promoted exclusivity, which is odd for someone who falls for what wokesters call “inclusivity.”

“There’s this long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews, and not just playing people who happen to be Jewish but people whose Jewishness is their whole being,” Silverman bemoaned. “One could argue, for instance, that a Gentile playing Joan Rivers correctly would be doing what is actually called ‘Jewface.’ ”

This same buffoon actually wore blackface in 2007, and in 2016, appeared as Adolf Hitler on Conan O’Brien’s show in order to bash former President Donald Trump.

Silverman says “Jewface” is “defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with the Jewishness front and center, often with makeup or changing of features, big fake nose, all the New York-y or Yiddish-y inflection.”

No one, including Silverman, knows—or cares—what this means. I am Jewish, and I do not.

Is her heart in the right place? Doubtful. We should all probably go back to ignoring her.

