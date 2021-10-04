https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/04/sawyer-hackett-the-lefty-toad-behind-the-whip-hoax-passionately-defends-protesters-who-filmed-sen-kyrsten-sinema-in-the-bathroom/

Yesterday, a group of very civil, concerned protesters decided to politely confront Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over her resistance to Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

By following her into a bathroom.

Protesters followed Sen. Sinema into the bathroom at Arizona State University to confront her on Build Back Better and immigration pic.twitter.com/NDSmeu0h2M — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 3, 2021

These sickos appear to have broken the law, and you can be sure that if it had been AOC in that bathroom and not Kyrsten Sinema, we’d be smack-dab in the middle of a full-blown media and liberal outrage cycle.

Instead, we’ve got tributes to the protesters’ bravery and suggestions that Sen. Sinema had it coming to her.

Here’s Sawyer Hackett, the same guy who kicked off the media and liberal outrage cycle surrounding the false narrative about mounted Border Patrol agents using whips on Haitian migrants:

Imagine coming to the US at age 3, having both your parents deported, and living in the US for 20 years without a pathway to citizenship, only to be told you’re being “counterproductive” by confronting a senator in public for standing in the way. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 4, 2021

*Confronting a senator in a public bathroom. A bathroom. And filming it. Without her consent.

Of course there are spaces that should remain private. But understand the desperation and frustration people face by inaction on this issue, rather than jumping to frame it politically. It strips the humanity out of a deeply human issue. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 4, 2021

How about Sen. Sinema’s humanity and dignity? Did we mention that she was in the bathroom?

You’re defending filming a woman in a restroom. https://t.co/Ei5dB0ibss — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2021

In a bathroom. You’re not the good guy here. https://t.co/pVak5eUnhu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 4, 2021

It was not a good thing. It doesn’t justify crossing the line like that. And, it will not solve her problem. — Mike Malter (@mikemalter) October 4, 2021

Do you think harassing her in the bathroom made her more, or less, sympathetic to the protester? — Voting Rights is Job #1 (@KeepingSunny) October 4, 2021

It seriously blows my mind that anyone thinks this is productive. — OUFENIX (D) (@oufenix) October 4, 2021

Maybe we should follow Sawyer into the bathroom to ask him why he thought it was OK to kneecap Border Patrol and get agents into trouble for doing nothing wrong. And film it, of course.

Yo, @LoudounSheriff. Sawyer thinks bathrooms are public spaces. Sex crimes might want to have a file on this guy if they don’t already. Also, he’s defending a hate crime against an LGBTQ Senator, so whoever handles crimes against that community should also have a look at him. https://t.co/jdRouaA3uj — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 4, 2021

It’s only fair.

If one takes this argument seriously from the head of @JulianCastro‘s group, everyone who disagrees with Castro should follow him into bathrooms and hector him when he’s in the stall, filming it. Same with Gretchen Whitmer, Kathy Hochul, AOC & Katie Porter. No bathroom peace. https://t.co/FVI9KkMZhG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 4, 2021

I’d love for there to be a political party that doesn’t care enough about any issue to have to justify following a woman into the bathroom with a camera. https://t.co/UuXyoK06L3 — Foster (@foster_type) October 4, 2021

