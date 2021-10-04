https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-is-using-federal-funds-to-buy-apartments-to-house-the-homeless-in

Some of Seattle’s homeless population will soon be living in accommodations located in a pricey neighborhood, according to Fox News.

The outlet reported that the final touches are being put on three apartment buildings in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, and that the 165 units will house individuals who are presently dwelling in tents and temporary shelters.

Seattle is utilizing some of the federal funds connected to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to Fox News.

“Everyone deserves high quality, affordable place to call home,” director of the Seattle Office of Housing Emily Alvaredo said. She said that their ability to “produce high-quality, affordable housing at a price point that’s good for the public, through our subsidy, is a win-win.”

The city is shelling out a whopping $50 million, according to Fox News, a figure that works out to around $300,000 per unit.

The three new apartment buildings will only serve to shelter a small portion of the 12,000 homeless people in and near the city.

Seattle is not the only left-leaning U.S. city splurging on housing for the homeless.

The outlet noted that “the Seattle apartment purchase seems like a bargain compared to a homeless housing project breaking ground in Los Angeles’ Skid Row. The Weingart Tower will be 19 stories and have 275 units. It will be mostly studio apartments with some one-bedroom units. The price tag is $160 million, which works out to $580,000 per unit of housing.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, has extended Seattle’s eviction moratorium until the middle of January, according to the outlet.

