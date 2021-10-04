https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/04/self-own-in-progress-randi-weingartens-tweet-has-many-saying-hooray-for-school-choice/

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has in recent weeks made some desperate attempts to blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans for parents turning to private schools in increasingly large numbers. Weingarten has also made quite a statement on school choice, albeit completely unintentional. Here it is:

Oh, really? OK then!

Wow, that’s really helpful of Weingarten.

This isn’t the first time Weingarten has accidentally endorsed school choice.

