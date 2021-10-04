https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/10/04/sen-kyrsten-sinema-just-got-harassed-in-public-by-leftist-protesters-again-n452002
About The Author
Related Posts
That Ben & Jerry’s Boycott of Israel Is Backfiring, as States Are Dropping the Company From Investments
September 21, 2021
Report: Taliban Now Beating People for Wearing Western-Style Clothing in Afghanistan
August 23, 2021
Biden’s Ninth Circuit Nominee — Was Just Unanimously Overturned by the Ninth Circuit
September 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy